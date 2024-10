Molly McPherson The Duck dances to the television camera as the sun begins to set. The number 3 ranked Oregon Ducks football team takes on the number 2 ranked Ohio State University Buckeyes on Oct. 12, 2024, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)

In its first game as the top-ranked team in the nation since 2012, the No. 1 Ducks (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) welcome the No. Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) to Autzen Stadium. Oregon hopes to roll into the back half of this season still carrying its undefeated record, while the Illini hope to play spoiler to the party here in Eugene. Follow along for the ride, presented by The Duck Store.

(Q1- 15:00) Illinois: 0, Oregon: 0 –