The best cryptocurrency exchange platform AddUp: A choice for the coming year

Bitcoin became one of the best investment options in 2024, and its growth continues in 2025. This means that the popularity of this currency will also increase. Investing in digital coins is profitable in the long run. However, you need to know what to invest in. Let’s look at what will help make the process of exchanging cryptocurrency easy and safe. These are the basic things that every novice investor needs for a successful start.

Cryptocurrency exchange platform: where is the best place to buy

The two most popular ways to buy crypto are exchanges and exchangers. Exchanges not only exchange but also trade transactions. For example, the AddUp cryptocurrency exchange platform brings together the seller and the buyer, offering them the actual price at which transactions take place. On an exchange, there is usually active trading of cryptocurrencies and other assets.

And crypto-exchanges, such as AddUp, work on the same principle as regular ones. Customers themselves come to the web platform and perform financial transactions. Exchangers usually have limited functionality. Here you can buy bitcoin and exchange it at a more favourable price. Crypto-exchangers transfer the client’s coins to accounts specified by the client. And after that have nothing to do with them, which increases the reliability of savings.

How to find a reliable exchanger and why is AddUp so popular?

When buying cryptocurrency, it is important not to run into cyber scammers, so it is not recommended to go to the first exchange. At the start, it is better to test its work, check if there are any problems, and make sure that the funds are actually transferred. It is important that the platform has good conditions, a large selection of currency pairs, and the use of technologies that ensure the security of all financial transactions and the confidentiality of the client’s personal data.

All cryptocurrency exchangers, including AddUp, charge a fee for their services. Therefore, before making an exchange, you should pay attention to the amount you will receive after the transaction and compare it with other offers. The best solution is to choose a cryptocurrency exchange platform that offers investors an exchange calculator. The client specifies the currency for payment and the asset he is going to buy. The rate and the amount he will receive including all fees, including blockchain fees, appear on the screen. It is recommended to avoid online resources where it is difficult to understand tariffs and commissions.

Decided to buy bitcoin: what to do with it after the purchase?

When buying digital currency, the client decides for himself where to save it. It can be long-term savings or medium-term crypto trading. In the first case, several options are provided:

cold wallets – similar to a thumb drive, and to access the cryptocurrency, a special code is required;

hot wallets – programmes similar to banking apps, which are installed on any smartphone and allow you to control your savings;

exchange, if the purchase is made through it (an unreliable method, because if the exchange collapses, you will not be able to get your crypto back).

Experts advise using both types of wallets for storage at the same time if you decide to buy bitcoin or other digital currency.