Why International Students Choose Oregon for Higher Education

Have you heard that many international students choose Oregon when deciding where to study in the United States? Well, it turns out there are some pretty solid reasons for this trend. Even though Oregon isn’t as glamorous as California or New York, it has perks and opportunities you won’t find in other states.

Education quality

Let’s be real – when students pick a study destination, the quality of education is usually at the top of their list. Subpar colleges often force students to seek outside help like a professional assignment writing service, but Oregon has several well-ranked schools that can give you everything you need. They offer academic programs, research opportunities, and strong industry connections.

Top universities

Oregon is home to prestigious schools like the University of Oregon, Oregon State University, and Portland State University. They have excellent research facilities, strong faculty support, and access to innovative programs in multiple fields. There’s something for everyone, whether you’re into business, environmental science, tech, or sports management. Attending these schools can give international students status and recognition – a great headstart on the path to success.

Career and industry connections

Education is important, but so is what happens after graduation. Oregon has strong ties to big companies like Nike, Intel, and a ton of startups. This is how students get access to internships, networking events, and potential job opportunities. Many universities also have career centers to help students land specific internships or transition into the workforce. Oregon State University even goes as far as providing online tools like Handshake for job searches and VMock for resume feedback.

Sustainability and innovation

If you care about sustainability, Oregon is definitely the place to be. Local schools put a lot of focus on environmental studies, renewable energy, and sustainable business practices. It makes sense, considering Oregon is one of the greenest states in the United States! Students who want to contribute to a greener future will have a lot of opportunities here. For example, Oregon State University offers a BA of Science in Sustainability as a double degree to complement primary degree programs.

Comfortable living

Studying in the United States can be expensive, but Oregon is way more affordable compared to other major study destinations. It offers a great combination of high-quality student experience and comfortable living. This is especially important for international students, who experience extra challenges as they move to another country for years.

Lower living costs. Tuition fees are always a big expense, but the cost of living in Oregon is a lot lower than in states like California or New York. To be a bit more specific, Oregon is approximately 11.4% cheaper than Washington. Rent, food, and transportation are more budget-friendly, which means students don’t have to stress as much about money. And who doesn’t want their college years to be as stress-free as possible?

Scholarships and financial help. Many universities in Oregon offer scholarships and financial aid specifically for international students. Whether it’s based on academic merit or research work, there are always options to help cut down costs. For example, the University of Oregon awards over $2.5 million every year to international students. Oregon State University also helps these students find funding based on factors like immigration status and GPA.

A welcoming environment. Moving to a new country is exciting but also a little intimidating. The good news? Oregon is known for being one of the friendliest and safest places for students. Cities like Eugene and Portland have diverse communities, student groups, and international student support services that help newcomers settle in. Plus, the state’s reputation for safety makes it an even more attractive option.