RAs reflect on the lessons they’ve learned from their position

University of Oregon’s Resident Assistants of first-year dormitories reflected on how they’ve grown, what they’ve learned since starting their positions and how they will carry the lessons they’ve learned with them going forward.

Ryan Campbell has worked as an RA since August of 2022. This year, he will be working in Yasui Hall, formerly known as the New Apartment-Style Residence Hall. He said his time as an RA has made him into a more empathetic person.

“I feel I have become a lot more understanding and compassionate,” Campbell said. “I love the job, and the people [I met] doing it are some of [the] closest friends I have. It is amazing for people who love to form a deep bond with a close-knit team, and truly be able to develop as a leader for the future.”

Johan Jaimes worked at both Barnhart Hall and Yasui Hall. Now that he has graduated, Jaimes works as an intern at FINN Partners in Portland, but said he had become more “sociable and understanding,” from his time as an RA.

“It’s a great networking opportunity. It’s also a good blend of team and solo-based work. The perks are also not too bad. I will say, like any job, that there are parts of the job that aren’t fun. Sometimes, rounds can be long and stressful,” Jaimes said.

Violette Creel will be entering her second year as an RA in the New Residence Hall. She said she will be approaching this coming school year ready to take on a leadership position among her coworkers.

“I plan to take a more leading and guiding position on my RA team now that I have the experience and opportunity to aid incoming RAs,” Creel said. “Being a RA is not for the faint of heart, nor for individuals who do not care for the responsibilities it holds. You have to be prepared to put care into the position, as not doing so can actively harm the community you are in.”

Robert Wilson began his position as an RA in September of 2021. He has previously worked in Hamilton Hall and the New Residence Hall and will be returning to Hamilton again this fall. He said he is spending his summer focusing on his “personal life” to prepare for his incoming residents.

“A large part of being an RA is being there for others, and that becomes much harder when you’re filled with stress,” Wilson said.

Wilson said that a piece of important advice he would give a new RA is to have confidence in your training and your abilities.

“The biggest [piece of] advice I’d give to a new RA is that it’s normal to be nervous, but trust in your ability. You were hired for a reason, and it’s never about being perfect at the role, but instead having the heart to listen and work with others,” Wilson said. “It’s important to take care of yourself just as much as your residents.”