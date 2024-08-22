Tosh Lupoi’s “Savages” enter new territory

The discourse around Oregon’s move to the Big Ten often includes the same few talking points.

First, that the game will be more physical, and coming from the Pac 12, Oregon doesn’t have the facilities to deal with that. The other involves the fact that there will be “more defense,” as if Oregon never faced an out-of-conference opponent before this season.

The Ducks feel differently.

“Football’s all the same, nothing really changes unless a team wants to run the ball the whole game, but everything’s gonna go in place how we have it planned,” senior defensive end Jordan Burch said.

Under the tutelage of coordinator Tosh Lupoi, the Ducks’ defense seeks to guide this team to the promised land. But who are the player’s behind the Ducks’ defense?

“One word: savages. All around, straight up savages. Guys that are gonna run sideline to sideline, guys that can cover, guys that can blitz,” senior linebacker Jeffrey Bassa said. “We’re a group with all the attributes, like DBs and outside backers. We can blitz and we can cover.”

Oregon’s defense opened the offseason shorthanded after losing stars and key leaders in Brandon Dorlus, Khyree Jackson, Evan Williams and more.

The leaders that did stay hope to repeat the successes from last year and work through some of the struggles.

“I know we got a lot of different players with different attributes, and I feel like me coming back could help…we left a lot on the table, and everybody wants to win a National Championship, so that’s something I really want to be a part of too,” Burch said.

One glaring issue from last season was that the Ducks finished 54th in FBS in passing yards allowed per game.

Jabbar Muhammad aims to solve that issue. Coming from Washington, Muhammad grabbed three interceptions and defended 14 passes in his redshirt junior season. With his athleticism and ability to break on the ball, the Ducks feel they found their guy to man the secondary.

The additions of safety Peyton Woodyard, cornerback Brandon Johnson, safety Kobe Savage and cornerback Kam Alexander made this defensive backfield formidable going into fall camp.

Rounding out the group, returning senior Tysheem Johnson provides the leadership and experience that will come in handy for the newest Ducks. Johnson finished third on the team in total tackles with 70, and aims to step into a key leadership role as he enters his second season in Eugene.

Conversely, the linebacking core saw almost no change this offseason, as leader Jeffrey Bassa and company enter 2024 with largely the same group.

Bassa begins his fourth campaign as a Duck, and steps into a new role as the primary leader on defense. Bassa sees little reason to doubt Oregon’s ability to enter the Big Ten and be successful, especially given the profile of his linebackers.

Along with Bassa, Oregon brought back MLB-draftee and outstanding athlete Bryce Boettcher. Boettcher couldn’t miss out on being a part of this national championship squad, and as the fifth-most proficient tackler on the team last season, he adds important depth to the defense.

“I knew that I had a once in a lifetime opportunity here at Oregon to play football, especially joining the Big Ten, the squad we got this year, I was super pumped to be a part of that,” Boettcher said at media day. “Ultimately, that’s what came into play, I just wanted to come back and play for my city one more time.”

Lastly, the front four will look different.

Led by Burch, the new group of down lineman hopes to fill the shoes of guys like Popo Aumavae or Dorlus. Matayo Uiagalelei showed fantastic promise last season as a true freshman, and expects to take a major leap this year as he steps into a starting role on the flank.

In the middle, the Ducks brought in real, veteran talent to bolster the line.

Senior Jamaree Caldwell and junior Derrick Harmon transferred in, both with the goal of being a part of a championship contender. Harmon, a monster at 6’5” and 320 lbs, was one of the most sought after prospects in the portal this offseason.

Harmon tallied 40 tackles, 3.5 for loss and a forced fumble last season in the Big Ten, so his experience perfectly fits into this defensive group.

Even with all the talk about how Oregon cannot adjust to the Big Ten’s style, this defense shows no signs of that.