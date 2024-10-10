Early struggles for Evan Stewart

Evan Stewart was ranked 247Sports’ No. 2 receiver and No. 5 overall transfer when he became an Oregon Duck this offseason. His addition to a lineup full of talented receivers like Tez Johnson and Traeshon Holden caused Pro Football Focus, On3 and CBS Sports to name Oregon the nation’s best preseason receiving corps.

Oregon is now five games into the 2024 season. Johnson ranks second in the Big Ten with 42 receptions and appears in the top-10 for touchdowns (4), yards (395) and PFF Pass Routes grade (78.1) — which measures how much separation the receiver creates on each of his routes.

After catching a program-record 86 passes during his first season as a Duck, Johnson is on pace for an eye-popping 103 regular season catches. Only 92 college players have ever caught that many passes, playoff and bowl receptions included.

Things aren’t going as well for Stewart.

In fact, no receiver in the Big Ten is doing less with their targets than Stewart. Of the 29 receivers with as many as or more targets than Stewart’s 23, he is ranked last in receiving yards (182), PFF Pass Routes grade (58.7), PFF Offense grade (56.1), yards per route run (1.19) and first downs (7).

Among those same 29 receivers, Stewart ranks 22nd in yards per reception (11.4) and is tied for second-to-last in receptions with 16. He’s 26th in yards after the catch with 48 total yards and tied for 22nd in YAC per reception (3.0).

Stewart similarly failed to produce during his two previous years with Texas A&M University, something he acknowledged during his media day interview.

“Everyone says I lack the production, which in my eyes, I do,” Stewart said before the season. “Seeing Troy [Franklin] and Tez [Johnson] do the production they did last year, I definitely feel like I can do that or even more.”

While Stewart has not yet produced to that level, nothing in his play indicates he’s incapable of doing so. Stewart made his abilities known during Oregon’s Sept. 7 matchup against Boise State University.

In the first quarter, Stewart beat his defender on a sideline fade for a 67-yard gain. He used his blinding speed again in the second quarter, beating defenders over the middle for a 34-yard touchdown.

However, Stewart’s momentum stopped there. The Boise State game remains the only game this year in which he has had more than three receptions or more than 30 receiving yards. Although he scored his second touchdown of the season this Saturday against Michigan State, Stewart was held to two total catches for a mere 20 yards on the day.

Despite Stewart’s struggles, Oregon is undefeated and on track to make a run at a national championship. According to Johnson, that title is more important than anybody’s stats.

“We don’t really look at records. We look at wins,” Johnson said after defeating Michigan State last week. “We wanna be 1-0 each week and be the best in the country, no matter what.”

Stewart seems similarly focused. “I just want to help this team be the best team,” he said before the season.

Saturday may determine if Stewart and the No. 3 Oregon Ducks are truly championship contenders. The Ducks will face this season’s biggest test this Saturday against the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes.

Ohio State has the nation’s second-highest ranked defense according to PFF, and the Buckeyes specialize in shutting down the run. Oregon’s offense will need to utilize both Johnson and Stewart if the Ducks want to become favorites for a Big Ten or national championship.