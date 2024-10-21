Donate
Housing
Ethos
Family weekend, businesses boom

The University of Oregon’s Fall Family Weekend is coming up on Oct. 25. Hotels in Eugene and the surrounding areas have been sold out since the summer.
Hanna Kalan
October 21, 2024
Marissa Willke
The Graduate Hotel is located on 6th Ave in Eugene, Ore. (Marissa Willke/Emerald)

The University of Oregon’s Fall Family Weekend begins on Oct. 25. According to UO’s website, “Fall Family Weekend is an opportunity for you to reconnect with your student and experience Duck life.”

Many parents and family members expected to fly into Eugene to see their loved ones in college or attend the Ducks football game. Hotels around the Eugene area are preparing for the influx of visitors.

Downtown Eugene’s two 4-star hotels, The Graduate and The Gordon, sold out months prior to Family Weekend.

Out of the 275 rooms in The Graduate, each one was booked by June.

The Graduate Hotel also includes a bar and coffee shop in its lobby, called Poindexter. Employees of the coffee shop expect to be and remain busy throughout the entirety of Family Weekend.

“We make a bunch of extra Jello shots, we cut extra bagels, roll extra silverware, we are just preparing for not being able to do that during the weekend,” Food and Beverage Supervisor Tammi Livesey said.

“We communicate with the parents in a pre-email,” Gordon General Manager Kathryn Allen said, “the town is super excited to have them but we want to make sure they understand that the town is super busy.”

Allen said the hotel sold out for parent’s weekend in June. She attributes how quickly rooms were booked to the Ducks football game against University of Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 26, in addition to Family Weekend.

The prices for Family Weekend were set a year in advance and did not change, regardless of how early or late the room was booked. The price for a deluxe king room during a typical weekend is around $250. Once every room at the Gordon sells out, pricing is no longer available to view on the booking website. Allen declined to share the pricing of the rooms for the weekend of Oct. 25.

