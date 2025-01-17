Donate
Advertise
Apply
Subscribe
Housing
Ethos
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald

Amidst TikTok ban, UO students react to the potential loss

A unanimous ruling by the Supreme Court today confirms the Jan. 19 ban of the Chinese company owned social media app TikTok
Sasha Love and Bella Bishop
January 17, 2025

TikTok, a video-sharing social media app, is popular among teens and young adults. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)

As TikTok’s imminent shutdown draws near, the Supreme Court ruling today confirmed the ban starting Jan. 19.

According to the court order, unless TikTok is able to sell its platform and shift from Chinese-based ownership before Sunday, the unanimous decision will carry out a ban of the social media app. 

The government deemed TikTok’s China-based parent company, ByteDance, a “threat to national security,” and Congress approved this ban. 

“That divestiture is necessary to address its well-supported national security concerns regarding TikTok’s data collection practices and relationship with a foreign adversary,” according to the court order. 

University of Oregon student Ivy Smith said that to her, the ban felt like United States “propaganda.”

“It’s a bummer for free speech because completely banning (TikTok) because it is under the guise of China sounds like propaganda,” Smith said.

According to a statement by TikTok CEO Shou Chew, over 170 million American users rely on the app for news, entertainment and even income. 

TikTok’s mission is “to inspire creativity and bring joy” as an outlet for creative expression for its users and some UO students said they are upset with the decision.  

“Why are you taking away my daily dose of happiness?” Bethzy Garcia, UO student, said.

Some students are also wondering about how the ban may affect free speech.

“I think (the ban) is bad because it gets rid of our freedom of speech in some form,” Liam Ogzewalla, UO student, said.

It is not clear what the future of this app will be, but President-elect Donald Trump’s administration has vowed to “save” the app during his time in office.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in campus
Salem Younes, an organizer of the rally, reading chants off a script as crowd marches through campus. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)
UO community reacts to Israel-Hamas deal for potential ceasefire
The incoming Freshman Class of 2028 moves into the University of Oregon residence halls on Sept. 26, 2024. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)
Early action admissions sees increase for fall 2025
Students fill up the student section with an hour left before the game begins. The number 3 ranked Oregon Ducks football team takes on the number 2 ranked Ohio State University Buckeyes on Oct. 12, 2024, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
How students felt about this year’s football season
Photo of former Wide Receiver Ryan Pellum (Courtesy of the University of Oregon)
Former Ducks football player arrested for alleged assault with deadly weapon
Noa Schwartz
Daily Emerald Wrapped: The top ten most-read stories of fall term
The New Apartment-Style Residence Hall is located in the center of campus. There are studio apartments and four-bedroom apartments. The apartment-style units give returning students more freedom but allow for more support from campus staff. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
A guide to the quality of life in nearly each residence hall
More in Features
Noa Schwartz
The 10 Best Movies of 2024
How to read more in 2025
breaking news illustration
Eugene property management company named in multi-state antitrust lawsuit
Noa Schwartz
‘A Complete Unknown’: another fun cookie-cutter biopic
"Golden Globe Awards signs" by&#160;Peter Dutton from Forest Hills, Queens, USA&#160;is licensed under&#160;CC BY 2.0.
2025 Golden Globes recap: The ‘Emilia Pérez’ problem
Lane Events Center serves the community as a multi-use facility in Eugene, Ore. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)
Lane Events Center to receive $1.5 million for disaster relief upgrades
More in Uncategorized
Noa Schwartz
Therapy groups in Eugene aim to be open for the community
Miles-Colthup completes the running portion of Ironman Arizona, a 26.2 mile-long journey after first finishing a 2.4 mile swim and 112 mile bike ride.
Going the distance: Ultrarunner and triathlete Elise Miles-Colthup talks all things endurance
Nathan Whalen, United Academics Chair of the Grievances & Contract Administration Committee, discussing their disagreement with the verbiage in Article 19. UA Bargaining Sessions, Eugene Oregon, Oct. 17 2024 (Eddie Bruning/Emerald)
UO unions reflect on busy fall term; next steps for faculty and student workers
Rose Bowl Game Recap
EMG Recap Podcast: An Interview with Kaylee Tornay (Episode 11)
EMG Recap Podcast: An Interview with Kaylee Tornay (Episode 11)
Cue the Commentary: Decline in Cinema (Episode 1)
Cue the Commentary: Decline in Cinema (Episode 1)
About the Contributor
Sasha Love, Campus News Reporter
Sasha Love is a first-year journalism major and Campus News Reporter for the Daily Emerald. She focuses mainly on covering labor, but is interested in learning more about all kinds of issues. Sasha was a Feature Editor for her high school paper and freelanced as a general assignment reporter. She wants to be a journalist after college, possibly covering the environment, arts and culture or foreign affairs. In her free time, you can find her binging chocolate, reading poetry or trying to rock climb.