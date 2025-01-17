Amidst TikTok ban, UO students react to the potential loss

TikTok, a video-sharing social media app, is popular among teens and young adults. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)

As TikTok’s imminent shutdown draws near, the Supreme Court ruling today confirmed the ban starting Jan. 19.

According to the court order, unless TikTok is able to sell its platform and shift from Chinese-based ownership before Sunday, the unanimous decision will carry out a ban of the social media app.

The government deemed TikTok’s China-based parent company, ByteDance, a “threat to national security,” and Congress approved this ban.

“That divestiture is necessary to address its well-supported national security concerns regarding TikTok’s data collection practices and relationship with a foreign adversary,” according to the court order.

University of Oregon student Ivy Smith said that to her, the ban felt like United States “propaganda.”

“It’s a bummer for free speech because completely banning (TikTok) because it is under the guise of China sounds like propaganda,” Smith said.

According to a statement by TikTok CEO Shou Chew, over 170 million American users rely on the app for news, entertainment and even income.

TikTok’s mission is “to inspire creativity and bring joy” as an outlet for creative expression for its users and some UO students said they are upset with the decision.

“Why are you taking away my daily dose of happiness?” Bethzy Garcia, UO student, said.

Some students are also wondering about how the ban may affect free speech.

“I think (the ban) is bad because it gets rid of our freedom of speech in some form,” Liam Ogzewalla, UO student, said.

It is not clear what the future of this app will be, but President-elect Donald Trump’s administration has vowed to “save” the app during his time in office.