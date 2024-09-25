Donate
Housing
Ethos
Oregon improperly registered 1,259 possible non-citizens to vote

Nearly two weeks after initially discovering an error that allowed some non-citizens in Oregon to vote, over 900 more possible non-citizen voters were found to have been improperly registered
Mathias Lehman-Winters
September 25, 2024
Sarah Northrop

A student delivers their ballot to an official ballot drop box in front of the EMU on the University of Oregon campus on Election Day, Nov. 6, 2018. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

On Sept. 24, the Oregon Secretary of State’s office and the Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles announced that they had identified a total of 1,259 possible non-citizens that had been mistakenly registered to vote. 

This comes nearly two weeks after the Oregon Secretary of State’s office announced that they had identified 306 people who had been similarly improperly registered. The state said that these people had been improperly registered due to clerical errors by DMV staff.

Ever since January of 2016, US-Citizens who are also Oregon residents have been automatically registered to vote in the state upon being issued a driver’s license — this was known as the Oregon Motor Voter law.

In 2021, Democratic lawmakers passed a law that permitted undocumented immigrants to obtain a driver’s license without proof of legal residence. It is suspected that DMV staff mistakenly registered foreign passports and birth certificates as U.S. identification, thus allowing for the error to take place. 

State officials said that the 2021 law created an opportunity in the system for non-citizens to become registered voters.

35 of the non-citizens registered to vote were eligible to vote in Lane County. After an audit, Lane County Elections confirmed that one mistakenly registered non-citizen voted in Lane County.

The DMV and Oregon Secretary of State’s office are taking action to fix the error. They have deactivated all of the identified improperly registered voters and alerted them of the error. The DMV will not require a more thorough identification process be completed when applying for a driver’s license in addition to other process changes aimed at preventing future errors.

Oregon Secretary of State LaVonne Griffin-Valade said that the error will have no impact on the 2024 general election.

About the Contributor
Mathias Lehman-Winters
Mathias Lehman-Winters, City News Editor, Managing Print Editor, EMG Board Student Representative
Mathias Lehman-Winters is a third-year student majoring in Political Science and minoring in Media Studies at the University of Oregon. This is Mathias's third year at the Emerald and he is the City News Editor, Managing Print Editor, and sits on the Emerald Media Group Board of Directors. Upon graduation Mathias hopes to pursue a career in journalism and public affairs. Mathias loves to run, swim in the Willamette, drink lemonade, and admire maps.