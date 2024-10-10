A cause bigger than the game

This past Friday night, University of Oregon students made their first trip to Autzen Stadium since beginning fall classes and the team welcomed them with something much bigger than football. For the fifth time in the program’s history, the Ducks introduced a uniform to raise cancer awareness.

This uniform design was inspired by head coach Dan Lanning’s family in honor of his wife, Sauphia, who beat bone cancer in 2017.

The design is known as the “Heroes” uniform, to honor those who conduct cancer research and contribute to saving the lives of Sauphia and many others. The uniform was brought to life by Van Horne Brands. Senior designer Quinn Van Horne said to GoDucks, “This is her love letter to her heroes, and that’s why we wanted to call it ‘Heroes.’ This is her thanking the people who truly helped save her life.”

“I’m really glad the boys and Dan got to be a part of it all. They were definitely my driving force in getting better and healing. I’m just so glad they were able to put their touch on it,” Sauphia said to GoDucks.

The goal that night was to raise awareness to all types of cancer. The yellow base color acknowledged osteosarcoma, which is what Sauphia had, and the colorful stripes on the front of the helmets and the tops of the cleats and gloves were to emphasize all other forms of cancer.

In addition to the words “Stomp Out Cancer,” which has been used by all Oregon athletic teams who have honored cancer awareness, the Ducks had three new logos in honor of this occasion using the trademark Oregon O.

The logo that was seen the most on the players’ and coaches’ clothing had a yellow ribbon under the O, which was sketched by Sauphia herself. On the left side of the ribboned O was the word “Flight” and on the right side “+ Fight.”

Another logo, which came from Dan and Sauphia’s oldest son Caden, was an ice cream cone with an O. This was to acknowledge the treat that families like the Lanning’s get to enjoy when the research and treatment of cancer is successful.

Finally, the logo that was displayed on the scoreboard was the “O” inside a bell, to represent patients ringing the bell after they beat cancer. During the game, three cancer survivors from the UO community were invited onto the field to ring a bell in front of the Autzen crowd.

When the Lanning’s first started working with Van Horne Brands on these designs earlier in the year, Sauphia said to GoDucks, “This is beyond what I would have envisioned for this. We’re just really honored and grateful for you guys, and we’re looking forward to it. I can’t wait to see it all really come to life, and everyone really represented.”

The Duck Store has been selling shirts with the new logos for the past week, and the concessions at Autzen Stadium served drinks in cups that featured all of these logos during the game.

“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t (feel emotional) you know, this game was definitely special for a lot of people, anybody that’s been affected by cancer,” Lanning said after the Michigan State game. “You know, I couldn’t help but notice the people ringing the bell out there on the field and I remember that moment and what it felt like. So it’s certainly special for our family. It’s certainly special for a lot of people out there tonight.”

It was clear in his face that this meant a lot more than the game itself.