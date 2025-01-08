Leading Eugene’s downtown development

Katie Wilgus poses for a portrait. (Miles Cull/Emerald)

In a city like Eugene, business opportunities are shaped by a growing economy influenced by college students and permanent residents alike. Katie Wilgus, executive director of Downtown Eugene, Inc. since 2023, leads efforts to enhance the downtown core.

In addition to her executive director role, Wilgus was hired to be the Downtown Solutions Strategist for the Eugene Chamber of Commerce in November.

“This is really exciting because it will allow me to broaden my focus on Downtown [Eugene] and expand my stakeholder reach with the goal of really making progress on Downtown’s vibrancy,” Wilgus wrote in an email.

Wilgus and her team have worked to improve Downtown Eugene, Inc.’s guides program, which started in the early ‘90s, according to Wilgus.

The guides program, also known as “red caps,” assists with non-emergency situations and helps connect individuals to resources in the downtown area. They are available to be dispatched to specific locations for support in the downtown service district, which covers approximately 25 square blocks.

“When I came on board, they were just starting to collect data and it’s really amazing how helpful that is,” Wilgus said. “People see them on the street and don’t fully understand all of the hats that they wear. That’s one thing I’m really proud of, just building up that team.”

Before moving to Eugene with her husband Jeremiah, and their two children, Wilgus was an advisory board member of “RACE TALKS: Uniting to Break the Chains of Racism” in Portland. She also worked as the vice president of the board for the Beaumont Business Association and sat on the Patient and Advisory Council for the Broadway Medical Clinic.

Wilgus, who attended Portland Community College, said she considers herself “a student for life.”

“I still take classes that I think will help increase my knowledge or make me a better leader,” Wilgus said. “I think I’m a little bit different than some students who go to school seeking a path. I already had a path.”

According to Wilgus, approximately 70% of calls made are from property or business owners who have concerns about somebody trespassing and guides work to de-escalate those situations and assist people in a compassionate way.

“I think one of the things that is most valuable to our city is that they make 120 responses a month,” Wilgus said. “Of those responses, less than one percent results in a call to 911. Less than three percent result in a call to non-emergency. So they’re filling an incredibly helpful role.”

Along with responding to non-emergency situations in place of police officers, the guides program also helps the Newberry Child Care development center on walking field trips for an “extra layer of security.”

One of Wilgus’ primary roles is expanding downtown Eugene’s housing development.

“I am hoping that Downtown Eugene, Inc. will also be able to develop some kind of cleaning program as well,” Wilgus said. “It’s a little bit early to say how exactly that will run. I have high hopes we’ll be able to collaborate with other community partners and lift up people who need opportunities to get back into the workforce.”

While living in Portland, Wilgus worked with the Association for Portland Progress for three years and “fell in love with the work.” However, they are no longer operating independently after merging with the Portland Visitors Association in 2002.

Following former APP president Ruth Scott’s departure, Wilgus left and pursued other job opportunities before joining Scott at Innovation Partnership, a collaboration of entrepreneurs and creative professionals in Portland.

“I knew it well and was passionate about it, and felt like that’s where I could make the biggest difference,” Wilgus said.

Wilgus’ previous experience has allowed her to continue to work on Eugene’s development with a focus on housing developments, revitalizing the downtown core and building community relationships.

