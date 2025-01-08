Donate
Advertise
Apply
Subscribe
Housing
Ethos
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald

PeaceHealth Riverbend grapples with dissatisfaction and long wait times

A recent survey by two Oregon medical associations highlights the struggles facing Eugene-Springfield’s last Sacred Heart facility
Kellan Quinn
January 8, 2025
Molly McPherson
RiverBend Hospital is located on Riverbend Dr. in Springfield, Ore. PeaceHealth announced, on Aug. 22, 2023, that the University District hospital has begun the process of shutting down. The emergency department, inpatient rehabilitation, and other medical services plan to be transferred to the RiverBend Hospital in Springfield, Ore. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)

A recent survey of PeaceHealth patients reveals that an overwhelming majority have experienced what they consider excessive wait times and unacceptable conditions.

The Oregon Nurses Association and Pacific Northwest Hospital Medical Association released the survey results last Thursday, showing that 97% of PeaceHealth patients reported negative experiences since the closure of PeaceHealth’s University District emergency room. 

The University District location closure aimed to consolidate staff at PeaceHealth RiverBend Medical Center and cut costs. However, some patients cited wait times and insufficient time with health care providers as their most significant complaints.

Bruk Esayas, a junior at the University of Oregon, shared his experience at RiverBend. 

“I visited RiverBend with an extreme case of tonsillitis,” Esayas said. “When I arrived at 10 p.m., I was told there would be a bit of a wait. The emergency room was filthy, extremely disorganized and smelled terrible. After getting my diagnostics taken, I waited for three hours before going to the front desk to stress that I was in extreme pain and on the verge of passing out.”

Esayas said he begged for acetaminophen or ibuprofen but was denied. 

“They said, verbatim, ‘You are one of the next guests to be seen by a doctor.’ That calmed me down, so I sat back down. Five more hours passed, and it was 6 a.m. After waiting for nine hours and continuously seeing people come in, get help and leave, I left the hospital without receiving any treatment.”

Seventy percent of survey respondents reported long wait times, with some claiming waits of over eight hours, similar to Esayas’ experience. More than half struggled to secure appointments, with some waiting as long as six months. Fifty percent of respondents also said they felt they had insufficient time with their healthcare providers.

The delay in addressing RiverBend’s rising wait times appears tied to the way PeaceHealth measures wait times versus how patients perceive them.

During a public meeting addressing the survey results last week, Dr. Charlotte Yeomans, a PeaceHealth hospitalist and PNHMA president, explained the disparity. 

“[PeaceHealth] only looks at the moment between when the patient was registered and the moment a triage nurse talks to them or pulls them into the room, and they call that the wait time. But patients themselves consider their wait time the entire time they’re in the lobby.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in City News
Katie Wilgus poses for a portrait. (Miles Cull/Emerald)
Leading Eugene’s downtown development
Cascades Raptor Center trainer Carrie Lorenz brings Taka, a Swainson’s Hawk, out of their enclosure. Taka was taken into human care as an adult at UC Davis’s Veterinary School’s Raptor Center back in 2001. Taka came to the Cascades Raptor Center in April of 2003, joining their ambassador team.
Flu season is here and it does not only affect humans
The River Road and Irving intersection under construction In Eugene Oregon. (Miles Cull/Emerald)
Eugene completes protected intersection in effort to reduce crashes
Three unhoused tents set up next to the Mobil gas station off of Highway 99N in Eugene. (Anna Liv Myklebust/Emerald)
Mobile Charging Stations Coming to Homeless Encampments in 2025
Northern Lights Christmas Tree Farm has been operating for 40 years. (Hanna Kalan/ Emerald)
Christmas Tree Season
10.31.2023.EMG.EDB.EPD-1.jpg
Eugene Police Department warns of a burglary ring in the area
More in community-news
(Lisa Levsen, a board member at Neighbors Feeding Neighbors at Washington Jefferson Park on Dec. 6 2024.)
Eugene Police Department threatens Neighbors Feeding Neighbors with arrest and citations
Chick-fil-A holds grand opening for Springfield location on Dec. 5., 2024. (Davidson/Emerald)
Chick-fil-A holds grand opening of Springfield location
The Eugene City Council had a public hearing at the city courthouse on November 18, 2024 in Eugene, Ore. to hear public concerns about issues relating to low-income housing and a fire fee. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)
Eugene’s proposed fire safety fee sparks debate
The Food For Lane County building at 770 Bailey Hill Rd in Eugene, Ore. as seen on November 24, 2021. Food For Lane County is a food resource in Eugene, Ore. (Isaac Wasserman/ Emerald)
FOOD For Lane County helps to feed the community during the holiday season
White Bird Clinic provides humanistic healthcare and supportive services for those in need in the Lane County community. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)
White Bird Front Rooms department to close Dec. 13
The Holiday Market sells produce from local farms every Saturday in Decemeber. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
Shop small shop local, The Holiday Market is back
More in off-campus
Car parked in a lot between the 515 and 959 has a trash bag covering a broken window. (JR Quint /Emerald)
Car break-ins leave windows and senses of security shattered
Local 114 union members picket in front of the Franz Bakery industrial packaging and distribution facility. (Mathias Lehman-Winters/ Emerald)
Franz Bakery strike ends
The Walk to Find New Coffee Shops
The Walk to Find New Coffee Shops
A closed sign hangs in the doorway of Eugene business at night. (Rowan Campbell/Emerald)
Eugene’s early restaurant closing hours
Photo of Jetty Etty. (Courtesy of Robert Scherle)
Jetty Etty: Defender for the unhoused
A Eugene Police Guardian Trailer sits outside Temple Beth Israel. Temple Beth Israel is a synagogue located on 29th Ave in Eugene, Ore. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Hate crime vandal of Eugene Temple Beth Israel pleads guilty to federal charges
About the Contributors
Kellan Quinn, City News Reporter
Molly McPherson
Molly McPherson, Photo Editor