Donate
Advertise
Apply
Subscribe
Housing
Ethos
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald

Meet Eliza Kashinsky: Eugene’s only new city councilor

The newly sworn-in city councilor said the biggest challenge facing Ward 1 is homelessness
Lucas Hellberg
January 10, 2025
Eliza Kashinsky and&#160;Ethan Clevenger, pictured above, are running for Eugene's Ward 1 candidates. Ted Coopman, who is not pictured, is also running as a Ward 1 candidate. (Photo courtesy of Kashinsky and Clevenger).
Eliza Kashinsky and Ethan Clevenger, pictured above, are running for Eugene’s Ward 1 candidates. Ted Coopman, who is not pictured, is also running as a Ward 1 candidate. (Photo courtesy of Kashinsky and Clevenger).

On Jan. 6, Eliza Kashinsky became the City Councilor for Ward 1, which includes parts of  Downtown Eugene and the West Eugene, Southwest Hills, West University, Friendly, Chambers Westside, Churchill and Jefferson Westside neighborhoods. 

Kashinsky is the only new member on the Eugene City Council this year. She replaces City Councilor Emily Semple, who opted not to run for reelection after serving two terms. Kashinsky ran unopposed in the November general election after winning outright in the May primary. She unsuccessfully ran for the Ward 1 seat in 2020, losing to Semple. 

Kashinsky has lived in Ward 1 for more than a decade. She currently works for Lane County in human resources as a compensation analyst. In the past, she has been a member of various committees and organizations, including the Eugene Budget Committee, Lane County Planning Commission and Eugene Active Transportation Committee. She is also a cofounder of the Walkable Eugene Citizens Advisory Network where she advocated for more affordable housing and more walkable neighborhoods.

Kashinsky said she was driven to run for city council by her passion for addressing issues in Eugene, like housing and homelessness and helping residents make their voices heard in local decision-making.

In her first three months in office, Kashinsky said that the city council’s agenda is largely set and includes addressing the city’s budget gap

Beyond immediate priorities, Kashinsky said she wants to see more affordable housing in Eugene and Downtown Eugene to become more of a robust community center.

Kashinsky’s top priorities include addressing Eugene’s housing shortage, homelessness, climate change and the city’s budget gap. 

Homelessness and housing 

Kashinsky said that the biggest challenges facing Ward 1 and Eugene are homelessness and the city’s housing shortage.

“I think … that (homelessness and Eugene’s housing shortage) are interconnected issues … (and) very impactful for people in Ward 1 and people across Eugene,” Kashinsky said. “I know lots of (people) who want to live here who (are) graduating from the university (or) grew up here who can’t find housing that they can afford … (it is) an immediate crisis that we need to (solve) and … a major contributor to homelessness in our community.”

Before she started working at Lane County in 2022, Kashinsky worked in the nonprofit sector, mostly recently for South Lane Mental Health. She said that her experience in the nonprofit sector and public sector make her a good fit for helping the city with homelessness.  

“I have an understanding of how a lot of these processes work, what’s realistic, what’s not realistic (and) what we actually need to do to get things done,” Kashinsky said.

Kashinsky offered broad solutions for homelessness in Eugene.“We really need to be using all of the tools in the toolbox,” Kashinsky said. “That includes things like looking at, ‘What are the barriers to get any more houses into Eugene?’ Some of those are barriers that the city puts in place surrounding things like zoning code and processes … we’ve made a lot of progress on (zoning) in the past few years … but continuing that work, I think it’s also looking at workforce … finding folks to physically build the houses.”

In the long term, Kashinsky said the city needs systemic change to address homelessness effectively.

“[As] someone who is systems thinker, [when] I think about how do we create and maintain systems that are going to support us … in the long term. I think that in order to ensure that we’re not in the same place 10 years from now, we really do need to have some systematic change,” she said.

Kashinsky, though, acknowledged that such change will take time to show results.

She also stressed the need to address homelessness in the short term.  

“At the same time, we need to be looking at, ‘How do we handle immediate short-term impacts?’” Kashinsky said. “[This is] a crisis right now. This is going to take time and we can’t wait 10 years to have the full solutions in place in order to start addressing the immediate impacts.” 

Eugene’s budget gap 

Kashinsky said she believes that structural problems with the city’s property taxes, caused by changes to Oregon’s property system in the 1990s that limit how much property taxes can increase every year, are the primary cause of the city’s current budget gap.

Kashinsky served on the revenue committee that helped develop the fire safety fee that the city council is poised to vote on later this month. The proposed fee aims to raise $10 million to close a $8 million general fund budget gap. Reflecting on the options the committee considered to address the city’s budget gap, she said the fire safety fee is the most practical solution to solving the gap. 

“I have a pretty good understanding of what the options were (and) the challenges of the different options,” she said. “This was the most solid. This is the one that I think would work the best, and so I would support it, especially given that [if the fire safety fee doesn’t pass] (we would need to) make some very deep substantial cuts to services that people care deeply about in our community.” 

Climate change

As the city confronts budgetary challenges, Kashinsky said she will look at solutions to climate change that don’t have a big price tag.

“I think a lot of it (will be) doing analysis to (see) what gives the biggest impact with the lowest price tag and following through with those items as well looking at where specific things accomplish multiple goals at once,” she said.

Community engagement 

Kashinsky said she plans to engage with her constituents in various ways.

“I think a lot of it is really spending time in the community having these conversations on a more ad hoc basis and trying to put yourself in other folks shoes … having conversations in the community both about specific issues that are coming up but also about, ‘What are the struggles that people are facing?’ (and) ‘What are the things that they find important?’” Kashinsky said.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in City News
Kaarin Knudson, a mayoral candidate, speaks with community members who attended the mayoral candidate forum at Harvest Community Church on April 16, 2024. The forum, where candidates spoke about topics such as taxation, addiction and mental health crises in Eugene, and the recent HB4002, was organized by the Cal Young Neighborhood Association and Northeast Neighbors. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
A new mayor’s in town: Meet Kaarin Knudson
Ruth Yi sits behind the counter at Cottage Market, a local favorite convenience store on Hilyard Street that the student population calls "Ruth's." Born in South Korea, she attended university in Canada, opened a cafeteria in Los Angeles and worked at a dry cleaner's in Eugene before finally setting up shop at Cottage Market four years ago. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Ruth’s Cottage Market now Permanently Closed
Lucy Vinis, the mayor of Eugene, speaks at a rally held outside the University District Hospital on Monday, Sep. 11, 2023. The rally supported a press conference regarding PeaceHealth&#8217;s recent decision to begin shutting down the hospital. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Now former Eugene Mayor Lucy Vinis reflects on eight years as mayor
RiverBend Hospital is located on Riverbend Dr. in Springfield, Ore. PeaceHealth announced, on Aug. 22, 2023, that the University District hospital has begun the process of shutting down. The emergency department, inpatient rehabilitation, and other medical services plan to be transferred to the RiverBend Hospital in Springfield, Ore. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
PeaceHealth Riverbend grapples with dissatisfaction and long wait times
Katie Wilgus poses for a portrait. (Miles Cull/Emerald)
Leading Eugene’s downtown development
Cascades Raptor Center trainer Carrie Lorenz brings Taka, a Swainson’s Hawk, out of their enclosure. Taka was taken into human care as an adult at UC Davis’s Veterinary School’s Raptor Center back in 2001. Taka came to the Cascades Raptor Center in April of 2003, joining their ambassador team.
Flu season is here and it does not only affect humans
More in community-news
The River Road and Irving intersection under construction In Eugene Oregon. (Miles Cull/Emerald)
Eugene completes protected intersection in effort to reduce crashes
Three unhoused tents set up next to the Mobil gas station off of Highway 99N in Eugene. (Anna Liv Myklebust/Emerald)
Mobile Charging Stations Coming to Homeless Encampments in 2025
Northern Lights Christmas Tree Farm has been operating for 40 years. (Hanna Kalan/ Emerald)
Christmas Tree Season
10.31.2023.EMG.EDB.EPD-1.jpg
Eugene Police Department warns of a burglary ring in the area
(Lisa Levsen, a board member at Neighbors Feeding Neighbors at Washington Jefferson Park on Dec. 6 2024.)
Eugene Police Department threatens Neighbors Feeding Neighbors with arrest and citations
Chick-fil-A holds grand opening for Springfield location on Dec. 5., 2024. (Davidson/Emerald)
Chick-fil-A holds grand opening of Springfield location
More in Features
Noa Schwartz
SOJC winter term coding errors raises concerns
Kylie Libby/Daily Emerald
Nine tracks for your rainy day playlist
Survive the rainy season with these tricks and activities
Survive the rainy season with these tricks and activities
Noa Schwartz
A deep dive into the Clery Act
Electric scooters are a common sight around the grounds of the University of Oregon in Eugene, Ore., on Jan. 25, 2024. (Eric Becker/Emerald)
Electric Scooters: Miss them or don’t miss them?
Officer Anthony Button and explosive detection K9 Thor are affiliated with the University of Oregon Police Department. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)
Thor hammers down on campus
About the Contributor
Lucas Hellberg
Lucas Hellberg, City News Reporter