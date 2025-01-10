Morris: Dorm Sicknesses and How to Prevent it 

Noa Schwartz

The “freshman flu” turns out to be real, especially if you live in the dorms. With close quarters, small rooms, sick roommates and sick neighbors, disease spreads faster than you think.

Some of the illnesses that are best known for affecting college students are the cold, flu, strep throat, sinus infections, ear infections, meningitis and mono.

You might be worried about catching germs floating around the dorm air, but they are preventable. You should be following these steps if you want to keep yourself and others from getting sick.

First and foremost, get your immunizations before going to school. UPMC HealthBeat, another medical forum focused on living and wellness, talks about simple solutions to preventing getting sick in college, and vaccinations were one of them. Without being vaccinated, “not only is it easier to catch a cold or the flu, but you have a greater chance of developing meningitis, a serious and potentially fatal infection of the membranes that cover the brain.”

Callie West, a University of Oregon graduate student and Resident Assistant, talked about her experience with the flu shot. “I try and get it every year, just makes me feel safer knowing there’s a lower chance of me catching anything, I recommend that all dorm residents get one.”

Easy things you can do are keeping your dorm room clean and encouraging your roommate to also keep their stuff clean, so you both stay healthier. Washing your hands with antibacterial soap helps as well. Another tip is to not share food or drinks with other people.

Hannah Goode, a writer for Medium, highlights the importance of taking vitamins, “one of the most important vitamins to boost your immune system is Vitamin C. If you’d rather not take actual vitamins, you can get Vitamin C many other ways, like increasing the number of fruits and veggies you eat.”

One approach I liked was keeping a medicine cabinet. Some popular things to keep in your dorm to help heal that wintertime flu would be a first aid kit, thermometer, your required medications, Tylenol, ibuprofen, antacids,cough drops and my favorite being Dayquil/Nightquil.

Colby Herman, a UO sophomore student said, “Ever since Freshman year of college I have had a cabinet that I have stocked up with different cold meds and vitamins, I take the vitamins daily, so far I haven’t been sick in forever and when I do I’m prepared.”

If you happen to get sick even after these precautions, I have plenty of other recommendations.

UO has an amazing health center right across the street from Oregon Hall for easily-accessible medical attention.

In the comfort of your dorm, I recommend eating broths and soups. Chicken broth has many benefits besides being tasty; it keeps you hydrated and is easy to digest. You can also incorporate things like ginger and garlic which are good for the immune system.

Christine Stabler, a medical director for women’s health for Lancaster General Health, recommends the “BRAT” diet for students with upset stomachs and other gastrointestinal problems. “The acronym BRAT stands for: bananas, rice, applesauce, and toast. What do all of these things have in common? They’re all quite bland.”

Stabler says that you should avoid greasy foods, hearty vegetables and dairy, but drinking lots of water while sick.

These tips and tricks are the best way to keep yourself from catching something nasty from one of the residents living in your dorm. These have worked for me, worked for my fellow friends, and were recommended by doctors.