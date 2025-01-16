Donate
Advertise
Apply
Subscribe
Housing
Ethos
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald

Eugene advocacy group holds anti-trafficking awareness event

Junior League of Eugene holds event in honor of “Anti-Trafficking Month”
Jess Coronado
January 16, 2025
Jess Coronado

The Junior League of Eugene hosted a speaker event on Jan. 6 at Capitello Wines to discuss anti-trafficking awareness. 

The JLE is a non-profit women’s advocacy group that promotes social change in the community. It is an international group with locations primarily throughout the United States and Canada. 

“This month is Human Trafficking Awareness Month, so it made sense to do a training focused on that issue,” JLE Chair of Training and Events Committee Kristin Michalowski said. 

Lane Transit District’s Community Resource Liaison Sarah Koski and rural-area trafficking expert Marion Pearson gave a presentation about topics that included elements of trafficking, local efforts being made to combat the issue and recent local trafficking and sexual assault cases. 

“Any time we can provide a helping hand, I am all about it. Task forces cannot do it alone. The more we spread this information, it can only benefit a community,” Pearson said. 

Pearson works primarily in Douglas County and rarely educates in other areas. Koski said she saw an opportunity to bring the information to the junior league and convened Pearson with JLE which holds anti-trafficking as one of the top issues it champions.

“It is an issue that people don’t like to look at closely because it’s uncomfortable,” Michalowski said. 

According to Pearson, some of the most vulnerable to trafficking or sexual assault are children, women and young people. In Eugene, this means college students are at risk for trafficking or sexual “indecencies.”

“A vast urban area with an influx of people that come in, things like sex trafficking can occur when Duck games are happening. Any sort of large community event can bring in traffickers,” Pearson said. 

Pearson’s presentation examined stories of local perpetrators of sexual misconduct and trafficking that occurred within the last five years. According to Pearson, the last time she encountered a trafficking case was in November 2024. 

Pearson said she encounters and addresses a trafficking case every few months, including other forms of trafficking such as labor trafficking. The partnering police task forces she works with encounter cases far more regularly. 

Other communities at risk for trafficking are people experiencing homelessness. 

“There is a high sexual assault possibility within the homeless situations, from people who are unsheltered and people who are not,” Pearson said. “You would never expect that someone would go to these homeless encampments just to rape or abuse other people and get away with it in our county.” 

Several actions are being taken to combat trafficking in Lane County, although Pearson and Koski declined to publicly announce what those will be. 

“There are so many opportunities in Eugene to make an impact,” Pearson said. “There’s not a lot of places for people to go, especially youth. I’d like to see some sort of comprehensive plan to raise awareness.” 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in City News
Lane Events Center serves the community as a multi-use facility in Eugene, Ore. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)
Lane Events Center to receive $1.5 million for disaster relief upgrades
Noa Schwartz
Therapy groups in Eugene aim to be open for the community
Eliza Kashinsky and&#160;Ethan Clevenger, pictured above, are running for Eugene's Ward 1 candidates. Ted Coopman, who is not pictured, is also running as a Ward 1 candidate. (Photo courtesy of Kashinsky and Clevenger).
Meet Eliza Kashinsky: Eugene’s only new city councilor
Kaarin Knudson, a mayoral candidate, speaks with community members who attended the mayoral candidate forum at Harvest Community Church on April 16, 2024. The forum, where candidates spoke about topics such as taxation, addiction and mental health crises in Eugene, and the recent HB4002, was organized by the Cal Young Neighborhood Association and Northeast Neighbors. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
A new mayor’s in town: Meet Kaarin Knudson
Ruth Yi sits behind the counter at Cottage Market, a local favorite convenience store on Hilyard Street that the student population calls "Ruth's." Born in South Korea, she attended university in Canada, opened a cafeteria in Los Angeles and worked at a dry cleaner's in Eugene before finally setting up shop at Cottage Market four years ago. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Ruth’s Cottage Market now Permanently Closed
Lucy Vinis, the mayor of Eugene, speaks at a rally held outside the University District Hospital on Monday, Sep. 11, 2023. The rally supported a press conference regarding PeaceHealth&#8217;s recent decision to begin shutting down the hospital. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Now former Eugene Mayor Lucy Vinis reflects on eight years as mayor
More in community-news
RiverBend Hospital is located on Riverbend Dr. in Springfield, Ore. PeaceHealth announced, on Aug. 22, 2023, that the University District hospital has begun the process of shutting down. The emergency department, inpatient rehabilitation, and other medical services plan to be transferred to the RiverBend Hospital in Springfield, Ore. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
PeaceHealth Riverbend grapples with dissatisfaction and long wait times
Katie Wilgus poses for a portrait. (Miles Cull/Emerald)
Leading Eugene’s downtown development
Cascades Raptor Center trainer Carrie Lorenz brings Taka, a Swainson’s Hawk, out of their enclosure. Taka was taken into human care as an adult at UC Davis’s Veterinary School’s Raptor Center back in 2001. Taka came to the Cascades Raptor Center in April of 2003, joining their ambassador team.
Flu season is here and it does not only affect humans
The River Road and Irving intersection under construction In Eugene Oregon. (Miles Cull/Emerald)
Eugene completes protected intersection in effort to reduce crashes
Three unhoused tents set up next to the Mobil gas station off of Highway 99N in Eugene. (Anna Liv Myklebust/Emerald)
Mobile Charging Stations Coming to Homeless Encampments in 2025
Northern Lights Christmas Tree Farm has been operating for 40 years. (Hanna Kalan/ Emerald)
Christmas Tree Season
More in off-campus
10.31.2023.EMG.EDB.EPD-1.jpg
Eugene Police Department warns of a burglary ring in the area
(Lisa Levsen, a board member at Neighbors Feeding Neighbors at Washington Jefferson Park on Dec. 6 2024.)
Eugene Police Department threatens Neighbors Feeding Neighbors with arrest and citations
Chick-fil-A holds grand opening for Springfield location on Dec. 5., 2024. (Davidson/Emerald)
Chick-fil-A holds grand opening of Springfield location
The Eugene City Council had a public hearing at the city courthouse on November 18, 2024 in Eugene, Ore. to hear public concerns about issues relating to low-income housing and a fire fee. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)
Eugene’s proposed fire safety fee sparks debate
The Food For Lane County building at 770 Bailey Hill Rd in Eugene, Ore. as seen on November 24, 2021. Food For Lane County is a food resource in Eugene, Ore. (Isaac Wasserman/ Emerald)
FOOD For Lane County helps to feed the community during the holiday season
White Bird Clinic provides humanistic healthcare and supportive services for those in need in the Lane County community. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)
White Bird Front Rooms department to close Dec. 13
About the Contributor
Jess Coronado, City News Reporter