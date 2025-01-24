Donate
Housing
Ethos
Daily Emerald

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald

Serial burglar targeting college students sentenced to three years in prison

His sentence comes after numerous thefts and burglaries often targeting college students in Eugene
Mathias Lehman-Winters
January 24, 2025
(Thomas Matthew Dunlap was sentenced to three years in prison on Jan. 16, 2025.) (Photo courtesy of the Eugene Police Department)
(Thomas Matthew Dunlap was sentenced to three years in prison on Jan. 16, 2025.) (Photo courtesy of the Eugene Police Department)

On Jan. 16, Thomas Matthew Dunlap, age 37 of Eugene, was sentenced to three years in prison for numerous charges including burglary, theft and “criminal mischief.”

According to the Eugene Police Department, Dunlap was known to “consistently target campus-area residences belonging to college students.” He frequently used a torch-lighter to burn doors and windows in an attempt to gain entry and conceal his crimes.

EPD’s press release also said Dunlap has a history of criminal complaints made by women in which he would be observed looking inside their windows or watching their homes.

In one incident, Dunlap, after realizing a camera had caught him looking into a woman’s resident’s home in the West University area, tried to destroy the camera with the torch-lighter. When this failed, he stole the camera.

According to court records, Dunlap has a history of charges relating to burglary and theft in Oregon dating back to 2006. 

Dunlap pleaded guilty to all charges made against him. He is not scheduled for release until 2028.

Mathias Lehman-Winters
Mathias Lehman-Winters, City News Editor
Mathias Lehman-Winters is a third-year student majoring in Political Science and minoring in Media Studies at the University of Oregon. This is Mathias's third year at the Emerald and he is the City News Editor, Managing Print Editor, and sits on the Emerald Media Group Board of Directors. Upon graduation Mathias hopes to pursue a career in journalism and public affairs. Mathias loves to run, swim in the Willamette, drink lemonade, and admire maps.