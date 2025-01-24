Serial burglar targeting college students sentenced to three years in prison

(Thomas Matthew Dunlap was sentenced to three years in prison on Jan. 16, 2025.) (Photo courtesy of the Eugene Police Department)

On Jan. 16, Thomas Matthew Dunlap, age 37 of Eugene, was sentenced to three years in prison for numerous charges including burglary, theft and “criminal mischief.”

According to the Eugene Police Department, Dunlap was known to “consistently target campus-area residences belonging to college students.” He frequently used a torch-lighter to burn doors and windows in an attempt to gain entry and conceal his crimes.

EPD’s press release also said Dunlap has a history of criminal complaints made by women in which he would be observed looking inside their windows or watching their homes.

In one incident, Dunlap, after realizing a camera had caught him looking into a woman’s resident’s home in the West University area, tried to destroy the camera with the torch-lighter. When this failed, he stole the camera.

According to court records, Dunlap has a history of charges relating to burglary and theft in Oregon dating back to 2006.

Dunlap pleaded guilty to all charges made against him. He is not scheduled for release until 2028.