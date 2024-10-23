Donate
Advertise
Apply
Subscribe
Housing
Ethos
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald



Elk Horn Brewery permanently closes Eugene location

Elk Horn Brewery on East Broadway closed its doors to the public after nearly a decade of business following a trend of restaurant setbacks since the COVID-19 pandemic
Stephanie Hensley
October 23, 2024
Miles Cull
Elk Horn Brewery, although not without controversy, was a cornerstone beer destination in Eugene. (Miles Cull/Emerald)

After ten years of business, Elk Horn Brewery announced it would permanently close its location in a now-deleted Facebook post. A specific date of the post could not be confirmed, but it looked back on memories of hosting Thanksgiving dinners and feeding first responders during wildfire seasons in Oregon. 

According to LoopNet, Elk Horn’s previous location at 686 E. Broadway was listed for sale on May 5. The asking price currently stands at $2,600,000. 

State records show that the business itself is still registered as “active” as of October 2024, but the business’ Instagram and Facebook profile state that the building location is permanently closed. 

“After many years of serving the community, we must say goodbye as the building has been sold and will be demolished to make way for a new development,” the deleted Facebook post said.

Owners Stephen and Colleen Sheehan previously operated the Delacata food truck on Olive Street specializing in southern cuisine. Delacata closed in 2014 to make way for the new brewery on East Broadway.

James Croxton, the editor-in-chief of Double Sided Media, said that during his coverage of Black Lives Matter protests in Eugene in 2020, many of his contacts who had previously worked at Elk Horn had been “miserable.”

“In the years that I was covering the protests and everything, I heard from so many former employees of Elk Horn, about how miserable they were working there because most of them were queer in some way and it wasn’t a very queer-inclusive space,” Croxton said.

Tristan Cooley, owner of Gratitude Brewing, acknowledged that many breweries and other restaurants have seen a decline in revenue since the COVID-19 pandemic. 

“Hearing about breweries closing down, there’s very little mystery about it from a business perspective,” Cooley said. “Unfortunately for us, we opened just right before the pandemic hit. Several more times after that, opening and closing and opening and closing, so it just kind of wrings you out financially.”

Cooley also said that the rising cost of materials can put stress on restaurants and breweries as inflation drives food prices up. He said that a large impact comes from raw materials costing more than they used to and that shipping is more expensive.

“We can’t really raise the price of the beer because we’re already seeing less revenue, and we don’t want to do anything to turn our customers off,” Cooley said. “We’ve had to keep the prices we’re charging the same as we’ve always had, and yet the raw materials are going up.”

Many restaurants and hospitality businesses may expect closures within the next few years due to rising food prices and decreases in revenue. According to the National Restaurant Association, nearly 110,000 restaurants closed their doors in 2020 during the pandemic. 

Restaurant closure can also be credited to poor management practices, a failure to adapt to changing trends and too much competition.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in City News
Sally Pravel organizes the coolers and boxes of burritos before departing for distribution. Pravel is a regular volunteer who distributes meals along the Whiteaker route. Burrito Brigade, a non-profit organization that delivers meals to hungry individuals in the Eugene and Springfield by foot, bike, and car, meets to prepare burritos at First Christian Church in downtown Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 17, 2019. (Marissa Willke/Emerald)
Human services program provide food and shelter in Eugene
The Graduate Hotel is located on 6th Ave in Eugene, Ore. (Marissa Willke/Emerald)
Family weekend, businesses boom
A student drops of their ballot as a demonstration of the importance of casting a vote safely. University of Oregon College Democrats host a socially distanced voting rally at the Erb Memorial Union Amphitheater in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 2, 2020. (DL Young/ Emerald)
How do you feel about the 2024 November election?
3 Lane County ambulances lined up in the back of Sacred Heart Medical Center located in Springfield. City News: New ER, Springfield, Ore. Oct. 9 2024. (Eddie Bruning/Emerald)
New emergency room to open in Eugene
Construction workers renovate the former Red Lion hotel in Eugene. (Mathias Lehman-Winters/Emerald)
New affordable housing apartments under construction on East Broadway
Police take an individual into custody after a protest on the I-5 on April 15, 2024. Protesters gathered on the Harlow Rd. bridge and I-5 below, blocking traffic, "as part of a global economic blockage to free Palestine," according to an Instagram post by the Springfield-Eugene Anti-Imperialist Coalition (@anti.imperialist.coalition). The demonstration was organized in conjunction with other actions across the world as part of the "A15 Economic Blockades for a Free Palestine." (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
First of the “Eugene 19” defendants sentenced for “A-15 blockade” involvement
More in community-news
Kaitlin Olson delivers her pick during the final segment of the broadcast. ESPN’s College GameDay makes its 12th visit to the University of Oregon on Oct. 12, 2024. The Ducks face off against the Ohio State Buckeyes later in the day, a match-up like no other played in Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Photos: ESPN'S College GameDay stops in Eugene for its 12th ever visit
(File/Corey Hoffman)
LIVE: Pro-Palestine demonstrators march in Eugene as Jewish organizations hold commemoration
Police take an individual into custody after a protest on the I-5 on April 15, 2024. Protesters gathered on the Harlow Rd. bridge and I-5 below, blocking traffic, "as part of a global economic blockage to free Palestine," according to an Instagram post by the Springfield-Eugene Anti-Imperialist Coalition (@anti.imperialist.coalition). The demonstration was organized in conjunction with other actions across the world as part of the "A15 Economic Blockades for a Free Palestine." (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
Protesters pack the court in solidarity with one “Eugene 19” defendant
A student drops of their ballot as a demonstration of the importance of casting a vote safely. University of Oregon College Democrats host a socially distanced voting rally at the Erb Memorial Union Amphitheater in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 2, 2020. (DL Young/ Emerald)
How to vote in Oregon
Anti-Muddy Creek Solar Park sign sits outside of a local business in Coburg, Ore., in 2024. (Mathias Lehman-Winters/Emerald)
Farmers pushback against industrial solar farm
Eugene’s housing crisis
Eugene’s housing crisis
More in off-campus
Dancers with Comunidad y Herencia Cultural perform at the Eugene BRIGHT Parade on Sept. 28, 2024. The parade marched into its second year, bringing lights, music and festivity to downtown Eugene. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
Photos: Eugene BRIGHT Parade brings a second year of lights and festivity to town
Oregon U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden speaks during Thursday's Tina for Oregon rally at the University of Oregon. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders joined Oregon&#8217;s Democratic party leaders at the University of Oregon&#8217;s Erb Memorial Union for a rally in support of Oregon Democrat Gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek, on Thursday, Oct., 27th, 2022. (Ian Enger/ Emerald)
Meet Your Local and State Leaders: A Guide for Students
Delta Ponds is a Eugene Parks and Recreation 150-acre waterway filled with ponds, wetlands, and channels. Recent construction has extended the trail to the north. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Delta Ponds Trail construction nearing completion
Colorful buildings provide the makeup of the Peace Village Co-Op, one of several affordable housing projects in Eugene, Ore., on Jan. 18, 2024. (Eric Becker/Emerald)
The cost of living in Eugene
A parking attendant directs oncoming cars toward the proper parking lot based on their parking pass. Hundreds of workers flock to and around Autzen Stadium on gamedays, their work is often overlooked by the thousands of fans who attend the game. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Packed stadiums and limited parking
What to know about safety in Eugene
What to know about safety in Eugene
About the Contributors
Stephanie Hensley, City News Reporter
Miles Cull
Miles Cull, Photographer