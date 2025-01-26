Suspected armed individual barricaded by Barnhart Hall

Saj Sundaram Heavily armed police prepare their gear and themselves to go inside the building where a suspect as barricaded themselves on the sixth floor. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)

Updated 9:06 p.m.

According to McLaughlin, at approximately 8:20 p.m. the suspect was “safely taken into custody.”

Law enforcement at the location has cleared.

Updated 6:41 p.m.

Emerald reporters have left the scene, but will maintain contact with EPD to provide updates.

Updated 6:23 p.m.

Police remain on site accompanied by a medical unit.

According to McLaughlin there was a possible shot fired from the suspect sometime after 2:50 p.m.

Updated 5:57 p.m.

Shouts can be heard from the sixth floor of the building. Armed law enforcement officers are visible from the outside in the stairwell.

Updated 5:42 p.m.

Law enforcement has at least two drones in the air, in the vicinity of the building.

At 4:18 p.m. University of Oregon Crime Alerts notified students that a suspected armed individual had barricaded themselves at 1050 Ferry Street, behind the University of Oregon Barnhart Residence Hall.

According to Eugene Police Department Public Information Director Melinda McLaughlin, the suspect is on the sixth floor and patrol units are on the scene. The sixth floor of the building has been evacuated.

According to University of Oregon Spokesperson Angela Seydel, dorms are always locked to non-residents.

UO Police Department and EPD are in contact with UO Housing staff, according to Seydel.

Law Enforcement is requesting anyone within two blocks shelter in place.

This is a breaking story, please stay with us for updates.