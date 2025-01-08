When Is Prom? Your Guide to Getting Prom Ready

Prom is one of those time-tested events that has been around for decades, though the nature of prom and societal standards have greatly changed since the time prom first came around. Short for promenade, prom was first established as an event for high school students similar to that of a debutante ball, where eligible women would first appear into society.

Prom was the first adult event for many high school students. However, this event has changed over time to become more inclusive and to celebrate the end of an era for students instead of announcing eligibility for dating.

If you are in high school, you are likely wondering when your prom is going to be held. Our article tells you everything you need to know about prom, and gives you tips on getting prom-ready.

When Is Prom Held?

Prom is typically held near the end of the year, as this event celebrates the culmination of the senior year for senior high school students; in proms where junior students are also permitted, this event allows them to say goodbye to their friends in the year above them and to celebrate their movement into their last year of high school.

In most high schools around the United States, prom will occur in the months of April, May, and June, with May being the most common month to host prom. However, the exact day of your prom will depend on the school year in your area and what is typical for your specific high school.

You can speak to a teacher or administrator at your school to learn more about when prom might be held.

When Do I Purchase Tickets for Prom?

Tickets for prom will typically go on sale several months before prom night. This allows for the prom planning committee to get an estimate of how many people will attend and to organize the event accordingly. In most high schools, you can purchase prom tickets as early as January in the same year of your prom.

If you have questions about prom tickets, or if you want to be on the prom planning committee, you will need to speak to a teacher in your school who can point you in the right direction.

When Should I Purchase My Prom Dress?

Purchasing your prom dress, like your prom tickets, needs to be done several months in advance of your prom night. This is done to give you enough time to find the perfect dress and to obtain any alterations necessary. In general, we recommend shopping for your prom dress after you have purchased your prom tickets and around two to three months before your official prom night.

Where Can I Get My Prom Dress?

Shopping for your prom dress can be confusing, especially if you have never attended prom before. However, there are plenty of options for where to shop for your prom dress, including online stores like this.

We recommend looking through department stores and boutique prom stores in your local area, including around a mall in your area. Plenty of these stores will have a variety of prom dresses that may meet your needs.

If you are shopping on a budget, we recommend visiting a thrift store, or you can shop online to find the perfect dress that is in your size and price range. When shopping online, remember to leave plenty of time for shipping and potential alterations.

Do I Have to Wear a Dress to Prom?

While dresses are the most common choice for female students attending prom, you don’t necessarily need to wear a dress to prom. You can wear whatever outfit makes you the most comfortable, as long as it meets dress code standards for your school.

For example, if you want to wear a jumpsuit or a gender-neutral outfit, just make sure that the outfit is properly tailored and that it is not too revealing or risqué. Proms are typically semi-formal or formal events depending on your high school’s standards, and your outfit needs to match this dress code formality or you risk not being allowed to attend your prom.

Getting Your Prom Timing Right

Prom is a once-in-a-lifetime event for many people, and many of us often remember our prom for a lifetime. Getting the timing right for your prom is essential if you want to be sure that your dream dress is ready and that your prom night goes off without a bump, so pay attention to your school’s announcements for when prom will be held and when to purchase your tickets in addition to other important prom details.